DFW ozone pollution climbs in new report as debate over shingle plants intensifies

On this Earth Day, new data is raising fresh concerns about the air North Texans are breathing.

According to the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report, the Dallas-Fort Worth region now ranks ninth‑worst in the nation for ozone pollution, marking a continued decline in air quality.

The report comes as Dallas city leaders voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to study the cost of closing two shingle plants, which nearby residents have long blamed for pollution.

City moves ahead with plant closure study

The council approved allocating $200,000 in contingency funds to hire consultants to study the potential cost of shutting down two controversial facilities: the GAF plant in West Dallas and the TAMKO plant in the South Dallas community of Joppa.

During the meeting, speakers urged the council to consider both environmental and economic impacts.

"The cost to close the tobacco facility would reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars. That is not a responsible or realistic path forward," one speaker said. "Meanwhile, Joppa has a documented needs inventory list right now where those funds can be put to immediate and meaningful use for residents."

Another speaker pointed to long‑standing inequities.

"The redlining of generations past is the industrial zoning of today," they said. "We see highways with booming growth on one side and systemic disinvestment on the other. And these stories are going to keep happening as long as this government turns a blind eye to what companies do outside of downtown."

Workers push back, citing jobs and community ties

Dozens of TAMKO employees filled the council gallery as company leaders argued that the plant provides critical jobs and is not solely responsible for pollution levels in the area.

"We're certainly disappointed with the council's decision today, but understand that the move forward and we'll continue to work with the council, the city, and the community of Joppa," said Jennifer Oldvader, TAMKO's chief compliance officer. "We've worked really hard to be a good neighbor and a good employer."

Environmental advocates call clean air a civil right

Environmental groups, including Downwinders at Risk, urged the city to prioritize public health.

"Joppa is way larger than just any one particular group," said Caleb Roberts. "There are residents that will never see those benefits that deserve clean air to breathe. This is, like I said, a civil right to breathe clean air."

What happens next

The vote does not close either plant but keeps the process moving. Once the consultant's report is completed, a council committee will review the findings.

Early estimates suggest the cost of shutting down the facilities could reach tens of millions of dollars.