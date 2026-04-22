DFW ranks ninth for ozone pollution as Dallas weighs costly shingle‑plant closures On Earth Day, the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report placed Dallas–Fort Worth ninth‑worst in the nation for ozone pollution. At the Dallas City Council, members debated whether to close two long‑criticized shingle plants tied to air‑quality concerns. City leaders warned that shutting down the Tamko facility alone could cost hundreds of millions of dollars — a price they called unrealistic — while others argued that decades of redlining and industrial zoning continue to burden nearby neighborhoods and that funds should be redirected to documented community needs.