Dallas activists travel to Big Bend to protest Trump administration border wall construction

The demands to stop the bulldozing and construction of areas in the Big Bend region of Texas are continuing, despite a pause in the work.

Over the weekend, more groups of demonstrators gathered in areas near Terlingua and Porvenir to protest the construction of security barriers and roads throughout the region, and specifically through protected parklands.

Among those who gathered there was Dallas activist Domingo Garcia, who led a group of protestors in the area.

Garcia said it was no surprise to him that people of all political persuasions had bonded together to oppose the Trump administration's plan to build out security infrastructure near the U.S.-Mexico border in the region.

"There is a unified bipartisan effort to stop the wall. There is no need for a wall. There are huge 40-foot cliff walls on the Mexican side. There is no need for that," Garcia said.

Since he has roots in the area, growing up in Porvenir, Garcia said he felt compelled to send a message to lawmakers "to protect that environment. To protect our Texas property rights and to make sure that politicians get the message, and if they don't get the message they will definitely get it on November 3."

Advocates say the Big Bend's natural topography provides barriers like canyons and rugged terrain that have historically deterred illegal border crossings in the region. They believe the building of roads and barriers, including a rumored full-scale wall, is unnecessary and will harm the lands.

The Trump Administration has allocated $7.5 billion for the project. While it is currently paused, there is no telling when it could start again, which is giving many residents concern.

Currently, administration officials say they are speaking to stakeholders in the region and reviewing their plans.