Construction underway in Big Bend region as South Texas residents fight border project

Several months after rumors about a Big Bend border wall began to spread, construction is officially underway.

Residents in the area first reported contractors with heavy machinery moving into the area in early August. Video and pictures taken by Terlingua resident Natalie Newman and shared widely on social media show bulldozers clearing brush in Big Bend National Park near Santa Elena Canyon, one of the park's most recognizable and visited spots.

"We're seeing the development of man camps and staging areas with dozens of heavy machinery pieces," Newman said.

It's a moment Big Bend residents have been dreading and trying to stop all year with public demonstrations and events, a visit to the national and state capitols and an online petition that's collected more than 175,000 signatures since February. Residents and advocates have been fighting against any sort of border barrier they say would destroy the natural landscape, disturb archaeological sites and devastate the region's $56 million tourism economy.

Bipartisan critics also argue a physical barrier in the region doesn't make sense, as the mountains, river and desert that make up the harsh landscape serve as a natural deterrent.

Still, dozens of federal laws have been waived to clear the way for construction, billions of dollars have been awarded in federal contracts and hundreds of contracted workers have descended on the area.

In an email to CBS News Texas, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said construction on the project within Big Bend National Park has not started yet, and that crews are onsite to regrade roads that were damaged by recent storms that are required for access to conduct surveys. The spokesperson also said:

"CBP is not planning to construct a 30-foot-high barrier in Big Bend National Park, Big Bend Ranch State Park, or the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area. CBP is planning for approximately 200 miles of patrol roads and detection technology along with approximately 17 miles of non-contiguous areas of vehicle barriers in strategic locations."

Despite an online map published by CBP initially showing a physical wall going through the national and state parks, for months the federal government has said there won't be a 30-foot barrier through either park. But that has done little to ease locals' concerns.

"The roadways they want to put in require almost as much destruction a would be necessary to put in a vertical wall," Newman said.

Redford resident Charlie Angell said planned construction will impact his river guide business.

"My career is over because I do guided trips to the state park," he said. "They (CBP) still have not had a single community meeting with the public at all."

Since news of border project plans broke in the Big Bend region, local leaders and residents have consistently complained about what they describe as a lack of communication and transparency from the federal government.

That concern was among those listed in a letter from Sen. John Cornyn to Department of Homeland Security Sec. Markwayne Mullin. In that letter he praised DHS for historically low illegal border crossings, but outlined Big Bend residents' fears about construction projects and urged the agency to meet with Texas stakeholders directly.

"I'm glad Cornyn is doing what a true Texan should do," Angell said. "Stand up for the rights of landowners in the state, and stand up for the parks that are America's playground."

Local residents say they plan to continue fighting plans. Some business owners are even choosing to refuse service to anyone associated with the projects.

"Just because they've gotten started, doesn't mean we can't still stop it," Newman said.