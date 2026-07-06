A stomach parasite is sickening Texans. Here's what to know.

Texas has reported between 11 and 30 people have contracted cyclosporiasis this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as health officials warn the true number is likely higher because many infected people recover without seeking medical care or testing. Two cases have been reported in Denton County.

"Denton County Public Health has received two lab reports for Cyclosporiasis so far this season. Our Epidemiologists presented about Cyclosporiasis at the April Communicable Disease Response Team meeting in anticipation of the yearly summer surge in cases," a statement from Denton County Public Health reads. "At this time, no advisory has been issued due to an unknown etiology, limiting prevention guidance. DCPH provides seasonal updates to the medical community to support appropriate testing and clinical awareness. At this time, the impact to Denton County is limited."

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a health advisory in May, noting that most cases occur seasonally between May and August and urging clinicians to watch for symptoms including severe watery diarrhea and abdominal pain, particularly in immunocompromised patients who face a higher risk of serious complications.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the species of the Cyclospora parasite, and it is spread by eating food or drinking beverages containing the parasite, the CDC said.

Common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue. In rarer instances, the CDC said patients may experience vomiting, body aches, headache, low-grade fever and other flu-like symptoms.

According to the CDC, symptoms usually develop about one week after becoming infected. The CDC said it is possible to have cyclosporiasis and not experience any symptoms.

The CDC said most people will recover from cyclosporiasis without needing any treatment.

Cyclosporiasis in North America

The following foods have been specifically linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits: pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots

Fresh cilantro

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions

As of June 16, 2026, the CDC lists 145 cases in 17 states reported in the U.S. Of those, 20 were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Ages range from 5 to 86 years and more than 60% were female.

The CDC said there is no evidence of a single Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Clusters of cases are currently under traceback investigation by the FDA, and cases that have not been linked to a common source. Investigations to identify potential sources are ongoing.

Cyclosporiasis reported in the United States

In Michigan, the number of reported cases of the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis has risen to 572, up from 300-plus on Thursday, the state's Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.

Between 31-80 cases of cyclosporiasis were reported across New York state between May 1 and June 16, the CDC said. They did not specify where in the state the patients live, but they did say some cases were reported in New York City. According to the CDC, 45 of the 145 patients got sick after eating or drinking while traveling outside the United States.

Food safety practices

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing food.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Wash and sanitize utensils and surfaces before and after handling food. Wash and sanitize display cases and refrigerators where fresh produce is stored.

Wash and sanitize cutting boards, surfaces and utensils used to prepare, serve or store fresh produce.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

If you become ill

People experiencing gastrointestinal illness, such as sudden and ongoing diarrhea, are encouraged to contact their health care provider and reach out to their local health department. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics along with rest and drinking plenty of fluids to maintain hydration. Additional information is available from the CDC.