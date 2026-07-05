Number of reported cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan rises to 572, state health officials say

The number of reported cases of the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis has risen to 572, up from 300-plus on Thursday, the state's Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.

Officials said the reported cases are concentrated heavily in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, Oakland and Livingston counties.

According to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. The organism infects the small intestine and "usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," the federal agency's website said.

Health officials say people can become infected by consuming food or water that contains the parasite and that the time between being exposed and becoming sick is usually around a week, but can range from two days to two weeks or more.

Bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro, fresh basil,raspberries, snow peas and green onions have been linked to previous outbreaks of the parasite in the U.S. and Canada, according to state officials. As of Saturday, the source of the ongoing outbreak has not been identified.

The state agency recommends people in Southeast Michigan who are preparing, processing or serving raw produce take the following steps to reduce exposure risk:

Buy whole heads of lettuce, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water.

Wash cilantro and basil thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves while doing so.

Trim the root end of green onions, remove the outer layer and wash thoroughly under running water.

Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative to fresh raspberries due to the difficulty of washing the fruit thoroughly.

Wash snow peas under running water and rub the surface.

According to health officials, the above-listed items are safest when cooked. Heating food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or higher killed the parasite.

Anyone who experiences a stomach or intestinal illness is asked to contact their health care provider and reach out to their local health department.

Cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics, rest and drinking plenty of fluids, health officials said. The illness is not usually life-threatening.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on July 2, 2026.