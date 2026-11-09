FBI investigating reported homicide aboard MSC Seascape cruise ship docked in Galveston, Texas

The FBI says it is investigating a reported homicide on a cruise ship that is now docked on the Texas coast.

The agency said in a brief post on X on Monday that its Texas City office is responding to the reported incident aboard the MSC Seascape. The ship docked in Galveston sometime earlier in the day.

Below is an FBI Houston statement regarding the suspected homicide onboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship.



The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential crimes on the high seas. More information about the FBI’s role can be found here:… pic.twitter.com/TMaGrtNAqu — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) November 9, 2026

The FBI said a maritime liaison agent is now working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and the cruise line. Further details were not made available immediately.

CBS News Texas has reached out to MSC for further comment.

How can the FBI investigate crimes on cruise ships?

According to the FBI, the agency can investigate crimes on cruise ships or other vessels within the territorial waters of the United States, depending on several factors. The location of the vessel, nationalities of the perpetrator or victim, who owns the vessel, where it embarks and debarks, and in which country the vessel is flagged determine if the FBI has that authority.

The FBI notes it is empowered to investigate reports involving assaults with serious bodily injury, murder or attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, or starting fires on vessels.

Who is MSC?

MSC is a global cruise line founded in Naples, Italy, in 1988. The privately held company is the world's third-largest cruise line, operating 23 ships as of publication. Roughly half of the ships are flagged in Panama, while the other half are flagged in Malta. The Seascape is among those flagged in Malta.

The cruise line's website notes that the MSC Seascape can carry more than 5,800 passengers and roughly 1,600 crew members. The ship's current itineraries are Caribbean cruises.