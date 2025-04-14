Crowley ISD elementary school closed due to active police investigation, officials say

A North Texas elementary school is closed Monday morning due to a police investigation near the campus, officials said.

Crowley ISD sent an alert to parents and staff members concerning the closure of J.A. Hargrave Elementary.

The alert said, "due to an active law enforcement investigation taking place in the area near the campus. As a precaution, all students should remain at home and not report to school."

Crowley ISD said staff members should report to the campus as normal, but the administration's top priority is to keep both staff and students safe.

The district said it's working with law enforcement and will provide more information when it becomes available.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.