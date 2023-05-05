Crowley ISD seeks $1.1B in bond election for expansion plans

CROWLEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Crowley ISD is growing and to keep up with the influx of students, the district—as well as the community—wanted to let voters decide on an over $1 billion dollar bond.

Here is what it entails:

Prop A — $948,240,217

Seven new schools, including three elementary schools, one middle school, and a Crowley High School replacement to relieve overcrowding and accommodate growth

Safety and security enhancements at all campuses, such as upgrades to perimeter fencing, intruder detection systems, security cameras, and exterior door locking hardware to maintain and improve the security of campuses across the district

District-wide facility upgrades at all campuses to include lifecycle replacements and infrastructure improvements (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, flooring and roofing), accessible playgrounds at all elementary schools, fine arts lighting/sound, turf/track replacements, updates to landscaping and exterior finishes

District-wide facility additions and renovations to include Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, Deer Creek Elementary, Sycamore Elementary, Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle School, H.F. Stevens Middle School, North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, North Crowley High School

New Crowley Collegiate Academy/P-Tech/Global Prep Facility and Bill R. Johnson Career and Technical Education Renovations would include a new building for the Crowley Collegiate Academy (CCA) and renovations to the Bill R. Johnson CTE Center for additional CTE and P-Tech courses

Student Support Hub and Family Resource Center to include a new building for the Crowley Learning Center alternative school, a student support hub and a family resource center for adult education classes and family services

New Satellite Transportation Facility to include a satellite parking lot for 100 buses, a transportation office and fuel station

New buses to accommodate growth and new routes to reduce ride times for students

Technology Infrastructure Improvements to increase the speed, reliability and security of the network that supports modern learning

Land purchases for future school sites

Prop B — $95,406,485

New Inclusive Outdoor Learning Center designated for children with special needs and track and field complex

Prop C — $128,825,820

New Performing Arts and Innovative Learning Center located in the City of Crowley on the site of the previous Central Administration Building on Peach Street would include a performance hall, dance studio, art studio, history museum and art gallery in the lobby; it also would include seven classrooms and one engineering lab for Global Prep, P-Tech, and/or business classes and space to consider other innovative learning courses in the future

Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland said it's a zero-tax rate increase for residents because of the growth that's occurring in the area with all the new people moving in, so businesses will pay for the bond.

The district currently has about 17,000 students and is projecting to increase to 20,000 students in the next few years.

"We look at our capacity and what we realize is that as the growth continues, we know that we're going to have children that we'll have to educate and so we want to educate them in the best possible conditions. We believe that the bond with the eight new schools will give us the space and the capacity to be able to educate those students," said McFarland.

People can vote on these propositions separately. The last bond the school district issued was in 2007.

