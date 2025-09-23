Critics of Texas' Bluebonnet Learning program say it crosses a line, but supporters disagree

Why a Texas non-profit pushed for law mandating Ten Commandments in classrooms - The Learning Curve

A controversial curriculum is being taught in some North Texas school districts this year.

Critics say Bluebonnet Learning crosses a line by teaching the bible in public schools, but supporters disagree.

"I don't believe to put my religion on anybody else. I actually respect all religions, and I try to teach my kids to do the same thing," said Jazmine Maldonado, an Irving ISD parent. She said she didn't think her school district would adopt the new curriculum.

Maldonado said she spent hours reading over the new curriculum and found what she calls out-of-place religious lessons in the reading language arts portion.

"This really, really, truly caught me off guard because I felt like it was a betrayal for the district, for my kids," Maldonado said.

Irving ISD isn't the only North Texas school district that's adopting Bluebonnet Learning for the 2025-2026 school year. Four other school districts of the 59 the CBS News Texas I-Team surveyed have adopted the curriculum – Burleson, Crowley, Duncanville and Lake Worth.

While it is entirely optional for school districts to use the new curriculum, the state offers $60 per student funding if they do – $20 more per student than provided when districts adopt other state-approved materials.

"I can honestly say that there probably is not another curriculum in the State of Texas that has been more scrutinized and more vetted," said Todd Davis, associate commissioner of instructional strategy at the TEA. "One of the benefits of the design of the curriculum is that it is customized for Texas."