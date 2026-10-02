Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Fort Worth Zoo

Two new attractions are coming soon to the Fort Worth Zoo.

The zoo announced on Friday that two female Sumatran tiger cubs were born on July 1. It was the first time Sumatran tigers were born at the zoo, and the first tiger cubs of any sort born there since 2008.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 650 left in the wild, the zoo said.

At one week old, the cubs were about 4 pounds and a foot long. Now at 12 weeks old, they are 18 and 20 pounds, respectively, and over 2 feet long, the zoo said.

Fort Worth Zoo Sumatran tiger cubs Malu (left) and Barani. Fort Worth Zoo

Zoo officials named the cubs Barani and Malu, inspired by their demeanor and behavior. The names come from Indonesian languages, a nod to Sumatran tigers' native habitat.

The smaller cub was named Barani, which means brave, due to her "initiating play-fights with her sister around the clock." The larger cub is named Malu, meaning shy or reserved. "Her keepers say she is more independent and often seeks alone time in a neighboring barn stall to nap," the zoo said.

The cubs were born to Ndari, a first-time mother, and father Rakan.

Barani and Malu were the first cubs to be born in the zoo's Predators of Asia & Africa tiger habitat, which opened in 2023. Zoo officials are hopeful the cubs can make their public debut in the coming weeks as they grow big and strong enough to handle the habitat.