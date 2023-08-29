Watch CBS News
Crews begin removing contaminated soil from Dallas' 'Shingle Mountain'

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The city of Dallas is finishing a cleanup job that residents have been fighting for for years.

Monday, the city began removing 40,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil on land in southeast Dallas once known as "Shingle Mountain."

It's the former Blue Star Recycling site and was a dumping ground for old shingles starting in the 1970s.

A couple of years ago, the city started cleaning up the 60-foot pile of shingles and discovered the soil underneath was contaminated with lead.

The findings were documented in the city's 2021 environmental site assessment.  

aashingle.jpg
Shingle Mountain vandalism  Steve Pickett - CBS 11

Once the dirt is removed, clean soil will be brought in.

The project is expected to be complete by late October at a cost of about $3 million. 

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

