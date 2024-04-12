Crash causes closure on I-30 WB in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH - A crash has caused a portion of I-30 to close ahead of the Friday morning rush hour.

I-30 westbound between Bridge Street and Oakland Boulevard is closed. Traffic is backed up to Brentwood Stair Road.

TxDOT confirmed with CBS News Texas that the crash involved a pedestrian. There is no information about their injuries.

Delays are expected for several hours.

This is the same area where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car a couple of weeks ago.