Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash causes closure on I-30 WB in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH - A crash has caused a portion of I-30 to close ahead of the Friday morning rush hour. 

I-30 westbound between Bridge Street and Oakland Boulevard is closed. Traffic is backed up to Brentwood Stair Road. 

TxDOT confirmed with CBS News Texas that the crash involved a pedestrian. There is no information about their injuries.

Delays are expected for several hours.

This is the same area where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car a couple of weeks ago. 

First published on April 12, 2024 / 7:13 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.