Watch CBS News
Local News

I-20 in Forest Hill reopened after crash

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

I-20 in Forest Hill closed due to crash
I-20 in Forest Hill closed due to crash 01:09

A portion of eastbound Interstate 20 in Forest Hill was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning due to a crash. 

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-20 at Forest Hill Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

I-20 was shut down between Forest Hill Drive and Anglin Drive. 

No information was released on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for more information. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.