I-20 in Forest Hill reopened after crash

A portion of eastbound Interstate 20 in Forest Hill was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-20 at Forest Hill Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

I-20 was shut down between Forest Hill Drive and Anglin Drive.

No information was released on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for more information.