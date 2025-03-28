Crash at The Star in Frisco involves eight cars, one hospitalized, police say

A vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday at The Star in Frisco, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital, according to Frisco police.

Information on the patient's condition wasn't immediately available.

"Looks like eight vehicles involved," said G. Cottingham, a spokesman for the Frisco Police Department.

Cottingham said he wasn't privy to detailed patient information. He said the Frisco Fire Department should be contacted for more details.

