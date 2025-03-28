Watch CBS News
Crash at The Star in Frisco involves eight cars, one hospitalized, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday at The Star in Frisco, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital, according to Frisco police.

Information on the patient's condition wasn't immediately available.

"Looks like eight vehicles involved," said G. Cottingham, a spokesman for the Frisco Police Department.

Cottingham said he wasn't privy to detailed patient information. He said the Frisco Fire Department should be contacted for more details.

CBS News Texas will provide additional updates as they become available.

