The Cowtown Marathon kicks off in Fort Worth this weekend. Here's what to know before you go.

Cowtown Marathon kicks off this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

The 47th Cowtown Marathon kicks off in Fort Worth this weekend. The two-day event will draw thousands of runners and walkers to Fort Worth.

The 5K and 10K events are on Saturday while the half, full and ultra marathons will be on Sunday. Races on both days will begin at 7 a.m.

Marathoners will make a loop from Fort Worth's Cultural District to the Stockyards and through Downtown before heading toward Texas Christian University, then back to the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Road closures in Fort Worth on Saturday

Several roads will be closed during the races. They are expected to close around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Montgomery Street, Monticello Drive, North Bailey Street, Carroll Street, Foch Street and West Lancaster Avenue are among the roads that will close. Early races are expected to end by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for Saturday's race map.

Road closures in Fort Worth on Sunday

Races on Sunday will all begin at 7 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The marathon race will move through the cultural district and then the Stockyards, down Main Street towards the Fort Worth Zoo and through TCU's campus.

Road closures on Sunday include West Lancaster Avenue, North University Drive, North Main Street, Houston Street, West Magnolia Avenue and University Drive. Sunday's races are expected to end around 4 p.m.

Click here for Sunday's race map.

Cowtown Marathon forecast

After a week of freezing temperatures across North Texas, marathoners will get a taste of spring this weekend.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with partly cloudy skies. As the sun rises, temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Weather for Sunday's runners will be much more spring-like with a high of 61 degrees and low of 37 degrees.