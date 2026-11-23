The Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army will mark a major milestone in their 30-year partnership with a first-of-its-kind lighting ceremony at AT&T Stadium on Monday, kicking off Thanksgiving week and celebrating the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Four generations of the Gene and Jerry Jones family will gather to illuminate AT&T Stadium's exterior in red, recognizing three decades of working together and the organizations' shared commitment to helping individuals and families in need.

Since joining forces, the Cowboys and The Salvation Army have helped raise more than $3.4 billion through their partnership. The collaboration has brought nationwide attention to the Red Kettle Campaign, which supplies critical resources and assistance to communities across the country.

The lighting ceremony will serve as a tribute to the partnership's long-term impact and its continued mission of supporting those facing hardship.

The Cowboys' Thanksgiving game halftime show, which benefits the Salvation Army and coincides with its 136th Red Kettle Campaign, will spotlight Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist Miranda Lambert. Lambert said in the announcement she's honored to continue a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition that is not only close to home, but also deeply rooted in Cowboys tradition.

"The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving," Charlotte Jones, the chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army, previously said.