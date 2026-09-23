Cowboys, Ravens dealing with injuries for game in Brazil

With the first injury report of the week released on Wednesday, we now have a good idea of who won't be playing for the Cowboys on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro against the Baltimore Ravens.

As expected, linebacker Demarvion Overshown (strained hamstring), cornerback Cobie Durant (strained hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (torn plantar fascia), and safety Malik Hooker (fractured forearm) did not practice on Wednesday.

Overshown was the only one of those players who had a chance to make the trip to Rio this week, and it now seems highly unlikely that he will be on the Cowboys charter flight when it departs DFW Thursday night.

Rookie Jaishawn Barham will make his second straight start at middle linebacker and will have the unenviable task of trying to slow down future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 212 yards through two games.

Second-year cornerback Shavon Revel is expected to make his first start of the season in place of Durant. Safety Marquese Bell will likely make his first start after filling in for Locke when the veteran safety was injured on the third play of the Commanders' game on Sunday.

To offset the losses in the secondary, the Cowboys could elevate Derion Kendrick or Reddy Steward from the practice squad. The team will also likely need to promote Justin Barron or Curtis Robinson from the practice squad for the second straight week to provide depth at linebacker.

Injuries of note from Baltimore's practice report include wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), who missed last week's game and did not practice Wednesday. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley also did not practice after leaving Baltimore's loss to New Orleans with a troublesome toe injury.

Two Ravens starters who could see their first action of the season this week are defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, a McKinney North High School grad, and linebacker Teddye Buchanan. Both Madubuike (neck) and Buchanan (knee) were full participants in practice for the first time this season on Wednesday.