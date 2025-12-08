Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown surprises kids with holiday shopping spree

He's a star on the football field and also a star in the eyes of some deserving kids tonight in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown was part of a big holiday surprise at Stonebriar Centre.

Santa arrived to cheers at JCPenney in Stonebriar Centre wearing a knit cap, shades and a Dallas Cowboys hoodie.

Overshown surprised nearly a dozen members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas with a holiday shopping spree. Each of the kids got 2 $100 gift cards, including 11-year-old Aniyah White and 8-year-old Aria Coy, who were eager to show off their swag.

"I think it's really great and I'm really blessed to be here right now," said White. "And I really like that I got to explore all of this."

"I think that's really awesome to be here," Coy said. "I never watched, cheese and JCPenney's. And my favorite thing about this is that I get to spend time with my friends and Dallas Cowboys people. I love that."

For JCPenney's manager, Chris MacFee, it's a chance to help children from sometimes struggling single-parent homes have a merry Christmas.

"It's wonderful. And I mean, you got the Cowboys to come together, too," MacFee said. "We really appreciate the Cowboys also helping us out."

For the Cowboys' defensive star, it's a reminder of a life he knows well.

"You know, I grew up with a single mother, grandma, with three other siblings," said Overshown. "And, you know, we didn't grow up poor, but economically, we was broke ... So just being there, for these kids and and just seeing the smiles on their face, to get a new pair of shoes... I know, how much shoes meant to me growing up."

It's a feeling this superstar was able to pass along to his grateful young fans.