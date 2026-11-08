Cowboys rally past Colts 27-23 as Javonte Williams scores late go-ahead TD

Javonte Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:08 remaining to cap a 101-yard rushing day, and the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-23 on Sunday.

The short-handed Cowboys (4-5) blew a fourth-quarter lead for the second straight week, but this time Dak Prescott led them on a four-play, 65-yard drive that took only 29 seconds and was helped by two Indy penalties. Williams punched it in on a play where it looked like the Colts (2-6) let him score, leaving time on the clock and two timeouts.

But Daniel Jones, who had driven the Colts into field-goal range on each of Indy's previous two series, was picked off by Caleb Downs with 35 seconds left to seal Indy's fifth consecutive loss.

Prescott was 21 of 34 for 335 yards with two touchdowns and lost a fumble that set up the Colts' first touchdown. Williams was the workhorse, carrying 20 times after Tyler Goodson left in the first half with a knee injury. CeeDee Lamb finished with 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown, though he lost a fumble.

Spencer Shrader made a 59-yard field goal to tie the score with 5:56 to play and a 50-yarder to give Indy a 23-20 lead with 1:37 left. But it wasn't enough for the Colts.

Jones was 20 of 34 for 180 yards with one TD and the interception. Seth McGowan had six carries for 45 yards and a score, and Jonathan Taylor finished with 46 yards on 13 carries and lost a fumble in what could be his final game with the Colts. Taylor and Jones have been the subject of trade speculation ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Dallas outgained Indy 508 yards to 271, but a series of Cowboys miscues kept the Colts in the game. The Cowboys had 14 penalties for 153 yards, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call when DeMarvion Overshown ran onto the field to celebrate a takeaway despite being inactive. Also, Lamb fumbled the ball away on a catch-and-run that he took inside the Colts' 15-yard line.

The Colts were booed again as they went to the locker at halftime down 17-7. But after the teams traded third-quarter field goals, Ashton Dulin caught a short pass from Jones, made two defenders miss and sprinted down the sideline for a 55-yard score to cut the deficit 20-17 late in the third.

Cowboys: Three starters, including receiver George Pickens, were inactive. There has also been speculation that Pickens could be traded. The most serious injury in the game was to tight end Jake Ferguson, who did not return after hurting his left knee in the third quarter.

Colts: Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck) and right tackle Jalen Travis (knee) left in the first half and did not return.

Fifteen members of the Downs family attended the game to watch as younger brother Caleb got the better of Colts receiver Josh Downs. It was the first time the brothers squared off since their Georgia prep days. Yes, they lined up against one another, and, yes, there was some trash-talking long before Caleb Downs' game-sealing interception.

Keenan Allen continued climbing the NFL's career receiving list, moving past Hall of Famer Tim Brown and into eighth. Allen caught three passes in the first half to match Brown, then surpassed him with his only catch of the second half. He finished with four catches for 26 yards, giving him 1,095 receptions.

Cowboys: Begin a three-game homestand next Sunday against San Francisco.

Colts: Host Miami next Sunday in what could be a matchup of rebuilding teams.