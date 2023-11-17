Cowboys legend Charles Haley hosts 8th annual "Tackle Tomorrow" Thanksgiving food drive

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Charles Haley is a pro football Hall of Famer and three-time Cowboys Super Bowl champion, but the NFL legend has also become known for having an extremely big heart.

For the eighth year in a row, Haley hosted his annual turkey dinner giveaway.

It's become his mission and passion as part of the Tackle Tomorrow Foundation, which sponsors eight Dallas ISD's elementary schools serving South Dallas.

"I try to be the example that I want others to be," Haley said. "It gives me new hope."

Haley, along with esteemed board members and a host of volunteers focus on food insecurity, not to mention helping improve childhood and adult literacy.

"I believe you have to build community, so you have to bring everybody together," he continued.

With the goal of handing out 2,500 dinners prior to Thanksgiving, the Tackle Tomorrow foundation says it's thankful for the canned food donated by Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores and the turkeys donated by Kroger.