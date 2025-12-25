Cowboys fans turn Christmas Day into new game day tradition

Call it a Cowboys Christmas. It could be a new tradition for Cowboys fans.

"Obviously, it's Christmas, so there's not a lot of places open, but some establishments understand that some people want to watch the game," said Cowboys fan Anthony Hill.

The Nodding Donkey in Dallas is one of those places.

The bar is open specially on Christmas Day for fans.

"I started to believe they were stringing some wins together and I was like, 'ok,'" said Hill.

But it's been a tough season for Cowboys fans, especially after being eliminated from the playoffs.

"It's been the same thing since the late '80s. I was here for the Super Bowl wins and all the disappointment since," said Hill.

But some fans are still optimistic and looking for a reward after doing something good on Christmas morning.

"A couple of fans, we went out to feed the homeless, we went around downtown," said Leonard Sandoval, a Cowboys fan.

They're hoping the good karma comes back around next season.

"Come on, man, I don't want to jynx it, no, I feel like I'm going to jynx it. Next year is going to be our year, next year is going to be our year," said Sandoval.