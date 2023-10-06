The Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup could shape playoff destiny

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs out for the season after injuring knee in practice

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's the "Marquee Matchup" in the NFL this weekend — Cowboys vs. 49ers — two iconic franchises that have produced a storied playoff rivalry that dates back more than a half century.

Sunday night's showdown in Santa Clara could set the stage for a third straight postseason meeting. It's only Week 5 of the regular season, but a win in this game could catapult the victor into the driver's seat on the road to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Along with the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers and Cowboys rank at the top of the NFC Power Rankings and it starts with defense for both teams.

Micah Parsons is the early favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award won last year by San Francisco's Nick Bosa, who had 18 1⁄2 sacks. The 49ers also boast Pro Bowl defensive players in DT Javon Hargrave, who had 11 sacks for Philly last year, MLB Fred Warner, and S Talanoa Hufanga.

The QB matchup is intriguing. Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy share similar backgrounds. Both were long-time college starters who led their schools to their best football seasons ever. Both were third day draft picks, who excelled as rookies following injuries to multiple QBs ahead of them on the depth chart.

Prescott went 11-1 to start his rookie season. Purdy has now won 11 straight games in which he has both started and finished. Included in that stretch was a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over Dallas, a game in which Prescott threw two costly interceptions.

Both teams have versatile Pro Bowl wide receivers. Deebo Samuel didn't catch a pass last week as he nurses a rib injury. CeeDee Lamb found the end zone for the first time last week in a 38-3 blowout of the Patriots.

The game may hinge on the run game. The 49ers have won 14 straight regular season games since acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a trade last season. He leads the league in rushing, averaging 115 yards per game and 150 total yards from scrimmage.

A healthy Tony Pollard could be the X Factor for Dallas. He only had six carries in January's playoff loss before leaving the game with an ankle injury that required surgery.

For the first time this season, the Cowboys could have all their offensive starters available. Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was a full participant in Thursday's padded practice.

Check out the "Jonesing For Football" podcast below for more on the showdown with the 49ers and a Week 5 NFL Preview.