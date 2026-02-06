Watch CBS News
Man, 51, kills his parents before shooting himself, Corsicana police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

A man shot and killed his elderly parents before killing himself on Thursday night, Corsicana police said.

The department responded to a 911 call just after 9 p.m. The caller told the dispatcher and admitted to shooting his parents and said he planned to take his own life, as well. He also said he was on drugs and alcohol.

The caller stayed on the line until a police officer arrived, then he hung up and shot himself, Corsicana PD said. The officer went inside the home and found all three people inside dead.

Corsicana PD said the victims were in their late 70s or early 80s, and their son was 51. The department did not release their identities, and asked for privacy for the affected families. The investigation is ongoing, and police said they will release additional information when appropriate.

