Fort Worth police investigate theft reports at Cooper Apartments after massive fire

Fort Worth police are investigating reports of theft from multiple units at the Cooper Apartments, more than a week after a massive six-alarm fire displaced over 800 residents.

Police have not said how many tenants have reported stolen items, but several residents have shared security videos and photos with CBS News Texas showing unknown individuals entering their apartments.

Anxiety grows after displacement

Residents say the stress of being displaced has only worsened with the discovery of missing belongings. Reported stolen items include thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and liquor from multiple units.

Tenants also say they were not informed by management that anyone would be entering their apartments.

Unidentified access raises concerns

One resident, who asked not to be identified, shared security footage showing unknown individuals entering her apartment around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said construction workers told her the people were insurance assessors, but security officers later identified one of them as their supervisor.

"I'm really frustrated with the fact that strangers can access our units, but residents ourselves cannot access our own units and our own belongings," the tenant said. "It's really, really concerning that there's so much confusion with who's entering when, considering the reports of theft that have occurred since the fire and since them locking us out of our homes."

Police increase patrols in area

Fort Worth police have placed extra patrols around the apartment complex as the investigation continues.

"It's like, where are the items? If it's just laid out on the table, and you can't find the items, then it must be missing," the tenant said. "We just really want everyone to be aware of how unorganized and unsafe I feel this situation is. I don't think enough people know what's going on with all the different moving parts — especially the fact that we can't access our unit."

Management has not responded

The apartment management company did not return messages seeking comment.