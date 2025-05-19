Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction worker rescued from trench at L.D. Bell High School in Hurst

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

Hurst construction worker rescued after 20-foot fall into trench
Hurst construction worker rescued after 20-foot fall into trench 01:09

A construction worker was rescued from a trench at the construction site of the new L.D. Bell High School in Hurst on Monday. 

Paramedics and fire crews from Hurst Fire responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. Paramedics were able to climb down into the trench and provide assistance to the worker before loading them into a basket and lifting them out of the trench. 

CareFlite also responded and transported the worker to a nearby trauma center. The extent of the person's injuries is currently unknown. 

Construction crews have been working to build a new L.D. Bell High School in the parking lot behind the current school. The new high school is expected to open in the fall of 2027 or 2028. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.