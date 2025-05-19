Construction worker rescued from trench at L.D. Bell High School in Hurst

A construction worker was rescued from a trench at the construction site of the new L.D. Bell High School in Hurst on Monday.

Paramedics and fire crews from Hurst Fire responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. Paramedics were able to climb down into the trench and provide assistance to the worker before loading them into a basket and lifting them out of the trench.

CareFlite also responded and transported the worker to a nearby trauma center. The extent of the person's injuries is currently unknown.

Construction crews have been working to build a new L.D. Bell High School in the parking lot behind the current school. The new high school is expected to open in the fall of 2027 or 2028.