Construction begins on Mansfield Police Department's state-of-the-art headquarters

MANSFIELD (CBSTexasNews) - Construction begins today, Feb. 27 on a 53,000 square foot state-of-the-art headquarters for the Mansfield Police Department.

Mansfield Police Department

"We will be under one roof as a police public safety team, something that has not been the case for the past two decades," said Mansfield Chief of Police Tracy Aaron. "We are excited to kick off the construction phase of this project, which took several months of design and planning. Our team rallied to the challenge and provided needed input to ensure we are well positioned into the 21st Century of policing."

Located at 1601 Heritage Parkway, two 7,000 square foot support buildings are also being built where the previous patrol and jail building stood.

The new headquarters will include a wellness and fitness room and outdoor space, a multipurpose room that can be used for training and community events, a modern jail facility, and a top of the line dispatch communications center.

"We are especially proud of our police department," City of Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. "This new facility allows us to show our appreciation for the men and women that keep us safe while providing a space to maximize their potential and provide core public safety services to our community."

Steele & Freeman, Inc. will spearhead this construction project and the building was designed by BRW Architects, according to a news release.

Construction is expected to take about a year and a half. The design, construction, furnishing, and equipment are estimated to cost $41 million to complete.