Confusion continues in Big Bend region over border wall plans

Since early 2026, a bipartisan coalition of local residents in the Big Bend region has banded together to fight against a border wall in the area.

In February, word that a physical border wall was being considered in the Big Bend region quickly spread via word of mouth. Landowners in Presidio County began receiving packets from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), letting them know their land might need to be accessed to build a wall. Others were approached by contractors looking to house construction workers for the project. The local paper, The Big Bend Sentinel, reported that construction was imminent.

Earlier this month, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott told the Washington Examiner that a physical wall was no longer planned for Big Bend National Park.

Opposition grows in Big Bend

That has done little to comfort activists in the area who say they would like to hear from the federal government directly about its plans.

"We're still really concerned about patrol roads in the national park," said Terlingua-based photographer Anna Claire Beasley. "We're worried about the night sky. We're worried about increased militarization in an area that does not need it."

For months, Beasley has been part of anti-wall organizing efforts, even traveling to Washington, D.C. last month to speak with lawmakers about locals' concerns.

"In our meetings with representatives, what we found is that there's a huge breakdown of information between what's actually happening on the ground versus what they think is happening," she said.

Activists demand transparency from federal officials

Activists and local elected officials alike have complained about what they say is a lack of transparency and communication about plans, only getting information from a map on CBP's website. The map currently shows use of technology, patrols and small barriers designed to block vehicles covering much of the region, but a 30-foot wall on private land west of Big Bend Ranch State Park.

Government spending records show that billions of dollars in contracts have been awarded for construction and technology installation in the Big Bend region. Just last week, records show the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded a $1.7 billion contract for the "construction task order for border wall in Big Bend Texas."

In an emailed statement to CBS News Texas, a CBP spokesperson said:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is implementing a border security strategy in the Big Bend region that leverages advanced technology and the area's natural terrain. By deploying cameras, sensors, and barriers in strategic areas, CBP is restricting unlawful vehicle access while utilizing the natural barriers that already exist in the area. In locations where minimal barrier may be adjacent to parks, we are actively coordinating with park officials to ensure the alignment does not impede recreational access or activities. Additionally, CBP will use and improve existing public and park roads where possible to provide agents with continued access along the border."

Residents fear impact of construction

Along with the concerns about the construction of a physical barrier, some residents are worried about how an influx of contractors could impact the region. A camp to accommodate 500 workers is currently in the planning stages near Van Horn in rural Culberson County.

"I think it can be a little demoralizing to be watching your community start to take these hits," Beasley said. "They finally are having footholds in this region."

As plans for construction move forward, locals who own land in the path of the proposed wall have formed a coalition to help each other.

"A lot of people don't understand what happens in that region," said cattle rancher Yolanda Alvarado, whose ranch would be cut in half by a border wall. "We're very much on our own as landowners up here."

Alvarado is helping to lead the coalition by connecting landowners with legal help and information.

"This wall will do so much destruction to our lives and land and economy and wildlife," she said. "I just ask people to not take that lightly."