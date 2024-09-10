Community mourns beloved cyclist, educator hit and killed by a car

NORTH TEXAS — The cycling community in North Texas is in mourning after a cyclist was hit and killed by a car while on a leisurely ride with friends this Saturday.

Chuck Henson was an avid cyclist for over 40 years. His son, too distraught to speak on camera, said his dad competed in triathlons years ago.

Henson was a member of a cycling group that would meet three times a week to ride for hours-long rides around Fort Worth. Chris Watson was a friend and fellow cyclist.

"We get together each Saturday, 7:00 a.m. this time of year," said Watson.

On Saturday, a group of 10 cyclists were riding down W Vickery Blvd. in Benbrook when police say a driver collided with the group, hitting Henson.

"We came upon an intersection and an oncoming car was coming in our direction and she made a hard left turn in front of us which was unexpected," said Watson.

Watson rode alongside Henson for 10 years. He rushed to his friend's side when he saw what happened. Henson later died at the hospital. The frantic moments following the impact were caught on camera from a nearby business.

"If I had to use one word I would say that we're frustrated, frustrated that our friend lost his life and that it was an accident but I wish those accidents could be avoided," said Watson.

Benbrook police say there was no evidence the driver was distracted or intoxicated. While the investigation continues, police say the driver will likely be cited for "Failed To Yield Right of Way (Turning Left)".

"It's possible that we all need a reminder that we're driving a deadly weapon," said Watson.

Friends say Henson loved cycling almost as much as he loved inspiring young minds. His son says his father taught for 20 years in Fort Worth. In the last year, he worked as a STEM teacher at Overton Park Elementary School.

In a letter to families, Overton Park Elementary School principal Sandy Haro said:

"Mr. Chuck Henson was a valued team member who proudly served the campus and cared deeply for our students. We extend our love and sympathy to their family during this time.

He was a wonderful guy, he was exemplary human being as evidenced that he was a teacher and that you couldn't go to the grocery store with the guy and not have a former student call him out by name and wanna come update him on what they're up to and I think that speaks volumes."

His cycling community is hurting too.

"Frankly, we're struggling with losing Chuck," said Watson. "It's hard when you see that happen and you naturally want answers you would naturally want to know is there something we can do?"