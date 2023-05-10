Community members show support to victims, mourners of Allen outlet mall shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Just hearing the details coming out of the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting investigation are hard to process. For those who lived through it – even more so.

Several efforts are underway to support victims, families and mourners.

What's happened just three days ago is starting to sink in. It's taking a toll on the entire community. Luckily, there's organizations offering support.

"My friends live right around here.. and...it could've been any one of them.. it could be tomorrow.. it could be the next day," said Mallory Baublit, who is visiting the memorial at the outlet mall.

"My family has lived here for a long time and my aunt was here that day right before it happened," said Alexandra Quintana. "I'm just, I'm tired of this."

Carolin Perez is one of a handful of chaplains who was at the memorial to listen and help in any way they can. She says the chaplains are there to provide hope and encouragement.

"I think it's extremely important because people need to talk about it," Perez said. "They need to be able to express their grief and their loss."

A Family Assistance Center at the Allen Senior Recreation Center is also offering support to victims. The Communities Foundation of Texas has set up a Support for Allen Fund.

"Anytime something like this happens, there are deep mental health needs, counseling needs, ongoing support needs well past the actual time of the incident," said Monica Christopher, with the Communities Foundation of Texas.

In just a few days, the nonprofit has raised $50,000 to help the victims in this tragedy.

The money will go to local agencies and nonprofits that will provide mental health, grief and trauma support for victims, their families and first responders.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says to beware of fraudulent fundraisers. You can find a list of vetted fundraisers here.