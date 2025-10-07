Community comes together in Dallas' Midtown for safety and National Night Out

Community comes together in Dallas for National Night Out

After recent violence in North Texas, on Tuesday night, neighbors and police in Dallas' Midtown neighborhood are coming together to talk about safety and solutions. It's part of one of many National Night Out events happening across the area.

"I think this shows the community that we care," attendee Bailey Bryen said.

The event was hosted by Midtown Dallas Inc., a nonprofit funded by local property owners. It included Dallas police, DART police, the city's Office of Emergency Management and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center.

Public safety is one of Midtown Dallas Inc.'s core missions, with nearly half a million dollars invested each year into initiatives like

Midtown Blues, a private patrol partnership.

The team can assist Dallas police and proactively patrol the area to curb illegal and criminal activity.

"They do 20 hours a day, seven days a week," Shannon Freeman said.

Organizers say this event is part of a growing effort to strengthen ties between residents and police, hoping that it will build trust and open lines of communication.

"I mean, we can't do this job alone," Dallas PD Major Gabriel Candelaria said. "The community, the residents, they are our eyes and ears as well. It takes everyone to do the job."

"I can definitely see how creating a friendly face is really important, just to allow people to be more comfortable," attendee Madison Phan said.