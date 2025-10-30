North Texas baseball coach on leave following alleged "inappropriate communications" with student

A baseball coach at a North Texas high school is on administrative leave while he is investigated for alleged "inappropriate communications" with a student, Collinsville ISD officials said.

Collinsville ISD, a small school district in Grayson County about 55 miles north of Dallas, said it placed Derrick Jenkins on leave last week following a report. The nature of the report is not clear, but the district said it contacted local police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. It also sent a report to the TEA's State Board for Educator Certification.

Jenkins is not allowed on district property or to make contact with any students, the district said in a statement.

"Collinsville ISD takes any allegations or charges involving a child seriously. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority," the statement said.

The district is limited in what information it can share due to confidentiality laws, the statement said. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Collinsville Police Department.