2 dead, 2 injured following house fire in Colleyville, officials say

Two people died and two suffered minor injuries following a house fire in Colleyville, officials confirmed Saturday morning.

According to a city spokesperson, at about 10 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2-alarm blaze in the 3600 block of Sweetbriar Lane. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy flames and were told two people had already exited the home, but two remained inside.

Authorities said the two people who had exited the home suffered from minor injuries, and one was transported to the hospital.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, crews attempted to search the home multiple times. Authorities said once the fire was extinguished, two people were found dead inside the home.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. Officials have not said if the cause of the fire is weather related as a winter storm is working it way through North Texas Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the city said.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.