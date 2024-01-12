Cold, windy Friday ahead of a wintery weekend

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking dangerously cold weather and a chance of a wintry mix this weekend here in North Texas.

But first, as we move through this Friday, hold on to your hats! A wind advisory is in effect until noon today. Winds could gust up to 45-50 mph behind a cold front. The winds will create a cold and blustery day with highs in the mid 40s.



Tonight, the winds will subside, but it will still be cold. Lows will be in the 30s under mostly clear skies.

On Saturday, enjoy the weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Then, brace yourself for big changes with our First Alert Forecast. Weather Alerts are posted from Sunday through Tuesday due to the dangerously cold weather. We'll have below-freezing temperatures for three days in a row! We'll also have a chance of freezing rain and snow in parts of North Texas.

An arctic airmass will send our temperatures plunging into the upper 20s on Sunday. In fact, our temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Sunday. At the same time, some moisture will be arrive behind a strong cold front, giving way to a mix of freezing rain and snow in parts of North Texas.

The moisture could start as early as Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Some of our forecast models keep the chance of wintry weather in our forecast through at least half of the day on Monday. Please keep in mind that with temperatures remaining below freezing Sunday and Monday, we could have some major impacts on our roads, bridges and overpasses. Some accumulation of snow or ice is possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Morning temperatures on Monday will be in the teens. However, feels-like temperatures will be below zero in a few areas. Highs will be in the 20s.

Tuesday will also be another below-freezing day. Morning temperatures will be close to 10 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be below zero. Highs will be in the 20s.

Highs will be above freezing by Wednesday, in the 40s.