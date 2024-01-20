Cold weekend with some light, freezing rain possible

NORTH TEXAS - We are once again waking up to single digit wind chills! A cold weekend is on the way with afternoon temperatures only in the 30s. Today we start out sunny with increasing clouds this afternoon.

Sunday starts with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. The clouds stick with us all day and keep temperatures in the mid 30s for afternoon highs.

A weather alert has been issued for the potential of light freezing rain Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses may become slick, mainly along and North of I-20 including the Metroplex. This is a short window for freezing rain, but it could impact travel Monday morning.

By mid-morning Monday temperatures will warm and precipitation will become all rain.

Several more disturbances will continue daily rain chances next week. Once we warm above freezing Monday morning, temperatures remain above freezing all week. Mornings will start in the 40s with afternoons near 60.

\\