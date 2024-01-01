Watch CBS News
Cold start to 2024 with temperatures in the 20s

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - After high temperatures in the mid/upper 60s for most on Sunday, it's a shock to the system to wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

And what the low temperatures aren't reflecting is the wind has it feeling WAY colder - wind chills in the 20's for almost all of North Texas.

Feels like temperatures will remain in the 20s for a good portion of your New Years morning, but clouds will clear and sunny skies this afternoon should warm most of us into the upper 40s. That's cooler than where we should be for this time of year though (average high is 56°), so you'll want the heavier coat if you're planning to be out and about today.

Looking ahead to this week, we do have several notable rain chances. Tuesday will start off cloudy, but the rain isn't expected to pick up until the late afternoon. While the coverage is 50-70%, I'm expecting it to be a light rain.

Friday's rain is forecast to be heavier than Tuesday, and it'll be a cold rain with temperatures likely remaining in the 40s throughout the day. We'll also keep an eye on the system bringing rain early next week. Right now, I've got it as just a cold rain but there is a low probability of a rain/snow mix for some areas of North Texas. Currently, it looks most likely that the rain/snow mix should stay in Oklahoma but we will continue to watch the progression of the forecast this week.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 8:04 AM CST

