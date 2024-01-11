Cold morning, breezy afternoon ahead of showers and thunderstorms

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking a few storms tonight, then a major cold snap arrives this weekend.

After a cold start to this Thursday, we'll see high temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit gusty from the south, with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Tonight, heads up! Parts of North Texas could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E. These showers are moving in ahead of a cold front. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. We'll watch it closely. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.

On Friday, with the front pushing south, we'll have a blustery, cold day. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 45 mph. In fact, a Wind Advisory is in effect from midnight through noon Friday. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Then, on Saturday, highs will be in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Big changes will arrive on Sunday. In fact, Weather Alerts are posted from Sunday through Tuesday due to the dangerously cold weather and the potential for a wintry mix in parts of North Texas.

We're expecting dangerously cold weather as an arctic airmass settles into North Texas, starting Sunday. At the same time, there is a chance that some precipitation could push in with the cold weather by Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday. Our forecast models are still not in agreement. However, there is a chance that a wintry mix could develop, starting Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E. Stay alert on Sunday! It's still a bit early to hammer down accumulations, so stay tuned.

While there is still some uncertainty with the precipitation forecast, we know for sure that the bitter cold will continue from Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, morning feels-like temperatures will be near or below zero! Let's start planning ahead for the coldest air of the season and care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Also, protect the pipes around your home. Highs will be in the mid 20s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning will also be a cold one with morning temps in the teens and highs in the 30s.