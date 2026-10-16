Watch CBS News
Local News

Wind advisory in effect as temperatures remain cool across North Texas to start weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Temperatures on Friday morning are about 10-20° cooler than Thursday, sitting in the 50s and 60s. A few light showers and pockets of drizzle are lingering areawide across some areas.

North Texans are also waking up to strong winds with gusts already over 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday evening, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.  

weather-1.png

Winds stay fairly strong Friday afternoon, and temperatures stay cool. Highs will only reach the mid-60s, and lows Friday night will fall into the 40s, area-wide.

weather-4.png

Looking ahead to this weekend, a fall feeling will be in the air. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s, and then by Sunday morning, some areas in North Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

weather-5.png

DFW will start warming up by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures rising into the low 70s.

The warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday. Overnight lows slowly warm up as well, but humidity remains low, with dew points in the 40s and 50s. This means DFW will continue to have refreshing starts each morning. 

weather-7.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue