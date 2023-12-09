Cold and breezy weekend amid BMW Dallas Marathon

NORTH TEXAS - If you are picking out the tree this weekend, you have some great weather for it!

A cold front is moving south through the area this morning, bringing in cooler air on breezy northerly winds. Temperatures will be much cooler than the 80 record we set yesterday afternoon. After a morning in the 50s we climb back into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The cold air is firmly in place overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s, but look at these feels like temperatures! The breezy northerly winds continue overnight making it feel like the 20s and even 10s in some areas as we start our Sunday!

If you are participating in the marathon be prepared for a cold run! And if you are going to be out there cheering on your friends and family, dress in layers with the gloves, hat, and scarf!

Afternoon highs peak in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies and breezy northerly winds tomorrow.

Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next system with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers are possible especially in our western counties on Wednesday with rain chances ramping up Thursday into Friday as the system moves through.

You will want the warm coats and rain gear for the end of the week.