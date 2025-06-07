Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka to win first French Open women's title

Coco Gauff became the first American to win the French Open women's title since Serena Williams in 2015 after beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Saturday. It is her first French Open title and her second major overall.

After a topsy-turvy opening set that Sabalenka edged 7-6 (5), the American tennis star responded with an immediate break and won the second set 6-2 to force a defining third set. She won the third set 6-4.

The match was full of tension and momentum swings, amplified by the windy conditions.

This is Gauff's second Grand Slam so far. She beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, has won three majors – two Australian Open titles and one U.S. title – but this was her first appearance in the French Open final.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

Sabalenka and Gauff have split their 10 previous matchups evenly, but Sabalenka won their most recent encounter, also on a clay court at the Madrid Open a month ago.

