Serena Williams had benign cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck

Serena Williams is sharing a recent health scare — having a benign branchial cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck.

The retired tennis legend, who is 43, took to social media Tuesday to share some video clips of her in the hospital, along with the update that "all is OK."

"I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy," she wrote.

In her post, Williams said she first felt the lump on her neck in May, which prompted her to see a doctor and get tests done.

"I immediately went to the doc got a MRI and was told I have a brachial [sic] cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don't need to get it removed if I don't want. So I did not get it but it kept growing," she wrote. "I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak."

In another post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Williams said she's "still recovering, but getting better."

"Health always comes first," she added.

I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's unknown how common branchial cleft cysts (ones found on the side of the neck) are.

"That's because not all branchial cleft cysts cause problems. That said, branchial cleft cysts are one of the most common forms of neck masses or lumps, especially in children," the clinic's website notes.

While benign, meaning noncancerous, health care providers may recommend surgery to remove the cyst, like Williams had, to prevent or treat infections or swelling, Cleveland Clinic explains.

It adds that there's nothing a person can do to prevent a cyst like this from developing: "These cysts are congenital conditions, meaning you were born with them."