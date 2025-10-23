Coca-Cola recalls popular sodas due to potential metal contamination

Thousands of cans of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, and Sprite produced by a Dallas-based distributor are being recalled, the FDA reports.

In an online notice, the FDA says the cans could have metal inside.

The products were distributed by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, which has listed offices at the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway in North Dallas.

The specific items being recalled are:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12oz Can 12 pack 49000042559 / FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12oz Can 35 pack 49000058499 / FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola 12oz Can 24 pack 49000012781 / JUN2926MAA

Coca-Cola 12oz Can 35 pack 49000058468 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can 35 pack 49000058482 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can 12 pack 49000028928 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can 12 pack 49000028928 / JUN3026MAB

The FDA gave the recall its second-highest category, Class II, which the agency describes as "a situation in which use of or exposure to ... (the) product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

CBS News Texas has reached out to Coca-Cola for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Texas for the latest updates.