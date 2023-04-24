Cobe Hyles, 17, killed after crashing into tree, ejected from car
JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Seventeen-year-old Cobe Austin Hyles of Grandview died after he drove into a tree and was ejected from his car.
It happened on April 23 as Hyles was traveling east of FM-916. The roads were slick, and Hyles was driving too fast to negotiate a curve on the wet roadway, according to Trooper Nicholas Cantu, Johnson County DPS.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
