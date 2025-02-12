Family-owned City Market grocery store to close after two decades in Burleson

BURLESON – A popular family-owned Johnson County grocery store is being forced to close its doors in two months.

Kurt Jaeger, who owns City Market with his wife Jill Jaeger, said they were unexpectedly served an official eviction notice from the building's owner.

"Our entire City Market family is devastated, heartbroken, and shocked that it has to come to an end in this manner," he said in a video posted to social media.

Jaeger said City Market will close its doors in the next two months.

"We are deeply grateful for your support over the years and want to thank you," he continued. "It has been a true honor for Jill and I to serve you. We have made many friends and we are so blessed to know you and your families and we cherish every interaction and memory that we have."

The Jaegers purchased City Market in 2004, according to the store's website. The store employs about 40 people.

Community members in Burleson, with a population of just over 55,000, have started an online petition to save the store. As of Wednesday morning, the petition had 2,285 signatures and counting.

Haleigh Helcl, who started the petition a month ago, wrote that City Market has been more than a grocery store to her and many others, calling it a second home.

"This isn't just about groceries - it's about losing a beloved piece of our community's history and identity," the petition read. "A place where staff have witnessed our life's milestones and been there throughout."