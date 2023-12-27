Watch CBS News
Chilly Thursday and a warm weekend before a cooldown into 2024

By Erin Moran

A a cold front is headed our way New Year's Eve night
A a cold front is headed our way New Year's Eve night 02:55

NORTH TEXAS - The wind had a little bite to it Wednesday. You can expect that going into Thursday, as well. The forecast is even colder with a high of 49° for DFW, but the wind will have it feeling like the mid-40s.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday, with highs in the mid-50s, and we've got 60s into the holiday weekend!  

But what goes up must come down. A dry cold front will move through on Sunday, just in time for anyone out celebrating 2024.

Feels-like temps will be in the 30s at midnight for New Year's Eve. And this cold front will lead to a chilly start to 2024.  

Low rain chances return to the forecast mid-week of next week.  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 5:09 PM CST

