Chilly Thursday and a warm weekend before a cooldown into 2024

NORTH TEXAS - The wind had a little bite to it Wednesday. You can expect that going into Thursday, as well. The forecast is even colder with a high of 49° for DFW, but the wind will have it feeling like the mid-40s.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday, with highs in the mid-50s, and we've got 60s into the holiday weekend!

But what goes up must come down. A dry cold front will move through on Sunday, just in time for anyone out celebrating 2024.

Feels-like temps will be in the 30s at midnight for New Year's Eve. And this cold front will lead to a chilly start to 2024.

Low rain chances return to the forecast mid-week of next week.