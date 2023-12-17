Chilly morning, but beautiful Sunday afternoon ahead

NORTH TEXAS - What a gorgeous morning across North Texas with a few high-level cirrus clouds crossing the sky.

While temperatures are in the 30s to 40s this AM, we see abundant sunshine and high temperatures today close to 70°!

In fact, with sunny skies and winds out of the SSW parts of NTX will warm into the lower 70s for highs today.

The warmer air is slightly short lived since we have a dry cold front passing through North Texas tonight.

Temperature will drop to highs in the low 60s to start the work week and the coldest morning on the way is Monday night as low temperatures drop to near the freezing mark or below in some spots.

Clouds start to increase midweek as the Gulf of Mexico moisture returns to the Southern Plains. This sets up the atmosphere to be ready for the next storms system coming off the West coast. As that upper energy approaches the Southern Plains, we see our rain chances increase starting Thursday.

Friday into Saturday look to be the wettest period but we still have rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



Temperatures are mild heading into the holiday weekend despite the rain in the forecast. Yes, we see temperatures in the 60s all the way through Christmas Eve Day before dropping on Christmas Day to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Speaking of Christmas Day, we have seen the high temperatures all over the temperature scale. Take a look at the last 6 years Christmas Day high temps.

So if you are holding out hope for a White Christmas in North Texas, the trend is temperatures above the freezing mark including this years high in the low 60s.

Until then, look at your First Alert 7 Day Forecast.