Arlington ISD student rescued after getting stuck head-first in storm drain

By Giles Hudson

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A student has been rescued from a storm drain at an Arlington elementary school.

The scene is at Swift Elementary School on Fielder Road, north of Park Row Drive.

CBS News Texas Chopper video clearly shows the child's legs in the parking lot and his upper torso covered by the storm drain.

No word how the child is doing or what led up to him or her being stuck. An Arlington ISD spokesperson said the student "fell" into the storm drain around 3:30 p.m.

Arlington firefighters are working to rescue the student.

This story is developing.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 4:21 PM

