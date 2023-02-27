Watch CBS News
Child injured by gunfire while playing in Fort Worth apartment complex

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police are investigating how a child playing in the common area of his apartment was injured by gunfire on Sunday. 

Police were called to Cook Children's Medical Center at about 5:45 p.m. to speak to a male child who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound. 

The child told police that he was playing in the common area of the Villas at Sierra Vista Apartments off Las Vegas Trail when he heard a gunshot. He realized he had been struck by a projectile in his left calf. 

The victim said he didn't see the person who fired the gun or know where the gunfire came from. He was then taken to the hospital by private vehicle and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A police investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

