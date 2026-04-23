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Child in critical condition after Dallas shooting, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A child has been critically wounded in a shooting in Dallas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Dallas police said at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hemphill Drive. When they arrived, they found a juvenile had been shot. 

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Dallas police did not say what led up to the shooting or provide information on any potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

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