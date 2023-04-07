Cheers! Time to celebrate National Beer Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Happy National Beer Day!

The April 7 shoutout recognizes what many consider the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. Following water and tea, it's one of the most popular drinks worldwide.

And while beer remains a popular option today, that trend began long ago.

The origin of brewing beer actually pre-dates recorded history.

A well-known part of American history, Virginia colonists brewed beer with barley, malt and hops. George Washington even recorded a recipe for brewing beer in his notes, according to CBS News. But well before American patriots and presidents were cheering their victories with a nice pint, ancient civilizations were pouring ale.

One of the world's oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed. It is also recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

Matthew Adams, an archaeologist and research scholar at New York University, previously told CBS News his team found evidence suggesting beer was used in sacrificial rites.

Adams was part of a mission in Egypt have uncovered "what is believed to be the oldest high-production brewery in the world."

Evidence found at the archaeological site—located in the southern Egyptian city of Sohag—suggested that the brewery "may have been built specifically to supply the royal rituals that were taking place inside the funeral facilities of the kings of Egypt."

So sit back on this National Beer Day, pour some suds and sip to memory of those who came before making it all possible. Cheers!